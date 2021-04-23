French Prosecutors Open Terror Probe In Official’s Killing

In this image made from video, police near the scene of a stabbing at a police station in Rambouillet, southwest of Paris, Friday, April 23, 2021. Authorities say a French policewoman has been stabbed to death inside her police station and that fellow officers nearby shot and killed the suspected attacker. The identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear. (Clement Lanot via AP)

(AP) — French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the fatal stabbing of a police official inside a police station. The assailant was shot and killed by other officers in the town of Rambouillet outside Paris. France’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor said his office took over the probe because the attacker had staked out the station, because of statements he made during the attack, and because he targeted a police official.

A French judicial official said the suspect was born in Tunisia and that witnesses heard him say “Allahu akbar, Arabic for “God is great,” during the attack. The official killed Friday was a 49-year-old administrative employee who worked for the national police service.