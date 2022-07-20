Frequent Lockdowns May Have Contributed To Uvalde Tragedy

(AP) — Nearly two months after a deadly shooting a Texas elementary school, a Texas House of Representatives committee report found that nearly 400 officers from local, state and federal agencies responded to the 77-minute rampage in which 19 kids and two teachers died. According to the report, frequent lockdowns contributed to a “diminished sense of vigilance about responding to security alerts.” Nearly 50 security alerts and lockdowns were called in Uvalde since February, many of which are attributed to “bailouts”— a local term for people fleeing from law enforcement after crossing into the U.S., according to the report.