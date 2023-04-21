Frequent Shootings Put US Mass Killings On A Record Pace

(AP) — The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings this year. In the last week, four people were fatally shot at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama, and a man shot and killed another four people in Maine.

The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time. That’s according to a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

On average the data shows at least four people have died in mass killings once every six and 1/2 days this year. The numbers exclude perpetrator deaths.