Frequent Shootings Put US Mass Killings On A Record Pace

FILE - People gather during a community vigil for the Half Moon Bay shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Multiple people were killed in two related shootings at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco. The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror in a deadly loop roughly once a week so far this year. The bloodshed overall represents just a fraction of the deadly violence that occurs in the U.S. annually. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

(AP) — The U.S. is setting a record pace for mass killings this year. In the last week, four people were fatally shot at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama, and a man shot and killed another four people in Maine.

The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time. That’s according to a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

On average the data shows at least four people have died in mass killings once every six and 1/2 days this year. The numbers exclude perpetrator deaths.

