Friday’s Flooding In Cameron County Prompts Disaster Declaration

A state of disaster remains in effect in Cameron County following Friday’s record rainfall that flooded several areas of the county.

County Judge Eddie Trevino signed a disaster declaration Friday in response to the torrential rains that prompted numerous high-water rescues. Sheriff’s deputies responded to hundreds of calls from residents of flooded neighborhoods, as well as from motorists forced to leave their vehicles as they became submerged as floodwaters rose fast over roadways.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville recorded more than 10 inches of rainfall between Thursday and Friday at Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport. Up to 8 inches of rain fell in just a couple of hours Friday afternoon, mostly in east and northeast Brownsville.

The disaster declaration will be in effect for 7 days and can be renewed by county commissioners if need be.