Friend Of Pharr Brothers Arraigned In Beating Death Of Brothers’ Child-Molesting Stepfather

A Pharr man has pleaded not guilty in connection with the beating death of another man who was said to have been sexually abusing a 9-year-old family member.

19-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez is accused of helping two brothers beat their stepfather after learning that the brothers’ half-sister made an outcry that she was being sexually abused. The stepfather, 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla, died from the injuries he received the night of January 20th.

Melendez is charged with capital murder by terroristic threat and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The two brothers were arraigned a week before. 18-year-old Alejandro Trevino is also charged with aggravated assault while 17-year-old Christian Trevino is charged with both aggravated assault and capital murder. All three remain in jail.

