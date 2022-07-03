From One July Fourth To The Next, A Steep Slide For Biden

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2021, in Washington. Last Fourth of July, Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. With the coronavirus in retreat, they ate hamburgers and watched fireworks over the National Mall. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2021, in Washington. Last Fourth of July, Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. With the coronavirus in retreat, they ate hamburgers and watched fireworks over the National Mall. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he’s finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago.

At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden’s presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control.

His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.