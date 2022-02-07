NATIONAL

Frontier Airlines Buying Spirit In $3B Low-Cost Carrier Deal

Fred CruzBy 34 views
0
FILE - A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. Frontier Airlines' parent company is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will allow the combined airline to be more competitive against its larger rivals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Frontier Airlines’ parent company is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will allow the combined airline to be more competitive against its larger rivals. Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. This implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share at Frontier’s closing stock price of $12.39 on Friday. The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and operating lease liabilities.

 

