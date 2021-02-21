Frozen Pipes, Electric Woes Remain As Cold Snap Eases Grip

(AP) — Higher temperatures are spreading across the southern United States, bringing some relief to a region weary of winter. The region faces a challenging clean-up and expensive repairs from days of extreme cold and widespread power outages. In hard-hit Texas, where millions were warned to boil tap water before drinking it, the warm-up on Saturday was expected to last for several days. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Texas, directing federal agencies to help in the recovery. More than 70 deaths are being blamed on the weather, and over 300,000 customers remain without power Saturday, many of them in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.