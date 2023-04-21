Frustration Over Immigration App Building

South Texas is getting of taste of what life will be like when a public health rule that’s been used to expedite deportations goes away next month. At least one-thousand migrants tried to cross the bridge into the border town of Brownsville on Thursday but were turned back.

The bridge had to be shut down, similar to what we’ve seen 800 miles away in El Paso. The migrants on the bridge in Brownsville said they tried to use the “CBP One” app with no luck, and they’re frustrated. That public health rule, called Title 42, expires in less than three weeks.