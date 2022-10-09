Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa

A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa.

35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.

Basaldua had been sought since August of last year on a McAllen police warrant for aggravated sexual assault. A separate warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child was issued this past July by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.