Police in the San Antonio suburb of Garden Ridge say they arrested a teacher from Missouri who was wanted on child sexual assault charges.

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack was taken into custody last week. Police say Clifton-Carmack is facing a laundry list of charges in Missouri including endangering a child, statutory rape, sexual conduct with a student and child molestation.

The 26-year old is in the Comal County jail, awaiting extradition back to Pulaski County, Missouri.