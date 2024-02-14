Fugitive MS-13 Gang Member Wanted For Murder Nabbed In The Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities in the Valley have apprehended an MS-13 gang member wanted for murder in Las Vegas.

Alexander De Jesus Figueroa-Torres is in federal custody locally on charges contained in a 34-count indictment that includes 10 counts of murder. The indictment charges Figueroa-Torres with one of those murders. It also names three other suspected MS-13 members and charges all with murder, attempted murder, racketeering, and conspiracy.

Authorities say the 10 killings happened between March of 2017 and March of 2018. Federal court records obtained by the McAllen Monitor did not indicate how authorities were able to track Figueroa to the Valley nor exactly where the fugitive was arrested. He was scheduled to make his initial federal court appearance Wednesday.