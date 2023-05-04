Fugitive Nabbed At Border In 1997 Cameron County Murder

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man wanted for a murder in Cameron County 26 years ago is back behind bars. Border Patrol agents this week caught 59-year-old Benito Barrera Martinez as he was crossing the border illegally in the Rio Grande City area. They detained him after a background check turned up a warrant related to a 1997 murder.

Martinez had initially been arrested in 2006 in the drug-related killing of 29-year-old Martin Villarreal, whose body was found in a rural area near the community of Lozano.

Authorities later dismissed the case. But new evidence was uncovered in 2014, a new arrest warrant was issued, and Martinez fled to Mexico. Martinez could be arraigned on the cold case murder charge today.