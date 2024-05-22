Fugitive Starr County Headstone Maker Apprehended In Louisiana

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A fugitive headstone maker from Starr County has been tracked down and arrested in Louisiana.

Noie Hesbrook the Third, who was wanted for theft, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Baton Rouge.

Hesbrook owned Starr County Monuments and is accused of ripping off dozens of grieving families who paid him to create and install headstones for their lost loved ones. But Hesbrook often never finished the jobs. An indictment states he stole at least $135,000 over a several year period.

A fugitive warrant was issued after Hesbrook failed to show up for a court hearing in March. Hesbrook is expected to be brought back to Starr County this week.