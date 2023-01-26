TEXAS

Full Federal Appeals Court Hears Wrongful Arrest Case Of Laredo Journalist

The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has taken under consideration the case of a citizen journalist from Laredo who claims she was wrongly arrested.

The full 16-member court this week heard arguments in a lawsuit filed by online journalist Priscilla Villarreal. She has sued the police officers and prosecutors involved in her arrest, and is seeking damages.

Authorities say Villarreal violated a state law by posting on her Facebook page information that officials had not made public. A judge previously dismissed the criminal case against Villarreal, ruling that the law used to arrest her was unconstitutionally vague.  A panel of the 5th Circuit appeals court revived the case. But the full court vacated the decision, agreed to grant Villarreal a rehearing, and heard arguments Wednesday.

Villarreal argues her arrest violated her free press rights. Her case has garnered the support of national press freedom and First Amendment organizations.

