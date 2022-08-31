Funding Approved For UTRGV Cancer Care Center, Clearing Way For Groundbreaking

Ground could be broken in a matter of weeks on a facility that local health officials and elected leaders say will be a game changer for cancer care in the Rio Grande Valley.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved almost $146 million for the UTRGV Cancer and Surgery Center, and construction could begin later this month.

The center will provide cancer treatment and surgical services that residents can only receive outside of the Valley. It will also provide cancer educational opportunities for UTRGV medical students. Officials say the care and educational services will address crucial healthcare needs in what has long been an underserved area.

The 144,000 square-foot facility will be located on the UTRGV Academic Medical Campus in McAllen. Construction is expected to take about 2-1/2 years.