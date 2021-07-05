Funding For Key Upper Valley Highway Project Included In New ‘Invest’ Act

A priority transportation project for Hidalgo County received a funding boost with the passage by the U.S. House last week of the $715 billion INVEST Act.

The bill aims to fund improvements to the nation’s transportation infrastructure, and includes $3.5 million for the International Bridge Trade Corridor.

The almost 14-mile IBTC would connect to the proposed State Highway 365 to make up the southern portion of the proposed Hidalgo County Loop. That new thoroughfare to be built south of I-2 would connect the 5 international bridges, giving commercial truck traffic easier access to the interstate.

The funding of the IBTC was announced by Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela. If the INVEST Act is passed by the Senate, plans are to begin construction on the IBTC in 2025.