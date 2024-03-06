Funds Awarded To Turn Highway 77 Into I-69E Through Kenedy County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The effort to turn U.S. Highway 77 into a full-fledged interstate from Brownsville to Corpus Christi is getting a more than $360 million shot in the arm.

The funds have been awarded to make interstate-level upgrades to Highway 77 through Kenedy County. The improvements include constructing new main lanes, frontage roads, and overpasses along about 16 miles of what will be I69E.

The overpasses and frontage roads are being added every five miles to provide access to the big ranches in Kenedy County, and to provide turnarounds for emergency vehicles. Construction is scheduled to begin around the start of summer. It’ll take up to four years to complete the upgrades.