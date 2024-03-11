Funeral, Burial Services Set For Fallen Valley Border Patrol Agent

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Memorial services will begin Wednesday for the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Agent killed in the helicopter crash in Starr County last Friday. 49-year-old Christopher Luna died along with two New York National Guard soldiers when the military helicopter went down in a dirt field near La Grulla.

The crew were conducting aviation operations as part of the federal border enforcement mission at the time. Visitation for Luna will be Wednesday from 1 to 9 p.m. at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.

A rosary will be prayed at 7. Funeral services will be Thursday with a mass beginning at 2 p.m. at the Basilica in San Juan. Luna will be buried with full Border Patrol honors at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg. There has been no preliminary word as to what factors led to the deadly helicopter crash.