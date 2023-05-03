Funeral, Burial Services Set For Longtime Edinburg Fire Chief

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The public is being invited to pay respects to longtime Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider who died Monday. Ahead of funeral services Saturday, visitation will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg.

A public viewing will be from 4 until 6, and a rosary will be held at 6. Funeral services for Chief Snider will be Saturday morning beginning at 10 also at Sacred Heart church.

Snider will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in a service that will include full firefighter honors. Snider had led the Edinburg Fire Department since 1999. He died after a years-long battle with cancer.