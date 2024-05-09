Funeral, Burial Services Today For McAllen Marine

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A U.S. Marine from McAllen was laid to rest today after being killed in an accident on his base near San Diego last month. Funeral services were held this noon for Corporal Miguel Angel Maya at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission. A burial service with full military honors followed at the adjacent Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The 23-year-old Maya was in service as an Aircraft Avionics Technician when he was killed April 23rd at Camp Pendleton. The Marines have said only that Maya died in an aviation ground mishap during routine military operations.