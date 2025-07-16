Funeral For Border Patrol Agent Set For Monday

(Brownsville, TX) — Funeral services for a Border Patrol agent who died while saving his children from a rip current will be held in Brownsville next week. Supervisory Agent Eric Cespedes died Friday on South Padre Island. His body was escorted from Harlingen to a funeral home in Brownsville by a caravan of law enforcement officers yesterday. Visitation for Cespedes will be held Sunday, with a funeral mass set for Monday morning at the Lord of Divine Mercy Parish. He will be buried at Buena Vista Burial Park following the mass.