Funeral For Border Patrol Agent Set For Monday

(Brownsville, TX) — Funeral services for a Border Patrol agent who died while saving his children from a rip current will be held in Brownsville next week. Supervisory Agent Eric Cespedes died Friday on South Padre Island. His body was escorted from Harlingen to a funeral home in Brownsville by a caravan of law enforcement officers yesterday. Visitation for Cespedes will be held Sunday, with a funeral mass set for Monday morning at the Lord of Divine Mercy Parish. He will be buried at Buena Vista Burial Park following the mass.

New Law Banning Farm Animals Goes Into Effect In Alamo

Execution Date Announced For Robert Roberson

