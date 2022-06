Crosses and candles stand as a make-shift memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Crosses and candles stand as a make-shift memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A San Antonio funerary business is stepping up to help make sure the families of the people found dead and injured in a hot trailer will be able to bury their loved ones.

The management of Mission Park Funeral Homes and Cemeteries says they will use their resources to help the Bexar County medical examiner. The business is working with county and local officials to help with paperwork and caskets for the 51 victims.