Funeral Services Announced For Former Mission Mayor Beto Salinas

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The family of Norberto Salinas has announced memorial services for the longtime mayor of Mission who died last Friday, and they include plans for the public to pay their respects.

The family is inviting the public to the Mission Event Center Thursday to remember Salinas and his life of public service. The visitation will be from 4 until 9.

Friday morning, Salinas will be memorialized during a funeral mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission that will start at 10. Salinas will then be laid to rest at his ranch in Sullivan City.