(Livingston, TX) — Funeral services are planned for Audrii Cunningham, the 11-year-old Texas girl whose body was found in the Trinity River this week. A visitation is Friday, March 1st at First Baptist Church in Livingston, northeast of Houston. A rosary service followed by the funeral is Saturday, March 2nd, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Livingston. These services are open to the public. Don McDougal who knew the girl is charged with capital murder and is held without bond.