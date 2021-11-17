Future Flu Pandemics Could Be Worse Than COVID-19

The National Academy of Medicine is warning that a flu pandemic could be even worse than COVID-19.

The independent body that advises the U.S. government on matters of health and medicine said in a series of reports that we are not prepared to deal with a global pandemic of influenza.

According to the reports, the next influenza pandemic could kill 33 million people. The Academy stressed the need to start developing next-generation vaccines, build up capacity in low-income countries and make sure companies have incentives to work on flu vaccines regardless if they’ll be used.