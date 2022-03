The teenager who drove his truck through a Texas tornado now owns a new Chevy pickup.

A storm chaser caught Riley Leon on camera as he drove back to his home in Elgin and got caught in the storm on 290. The viral video shows the truck flip onto its side, then upright again, and Leon drives away.

Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth donated a 2022 Chevy Silverado to Leon and his family. The new truck, like the one that drove through the storm, is red.