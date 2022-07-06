G-20 Meeting May Lead To Wider Divisions Over War In Ukraine

FILE - Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2022. The Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia this week may well exacerbate divides over Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be there, marking the first time that he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in the same room since January. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(AP) — Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy and food security when they meet in Indonesia this week. Yet instead of providing unity, the talks may well exacerbate splits over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. That could drag the Group of 20 nations into even deeper divisions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali. It will mark the first time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room since January.