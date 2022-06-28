G-7 Leaders End Summit Pledging To Hurt Russia Economically

Clockwise from left, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden attend a working session during of the G7 leaders summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)

Clockwise from left, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden attend a working session during of the G7 leaders summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies have struck a united stance Tuesday to support Ukraine for “as long as necessary” as Russia’s invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war. The final statement from the Group of Seven sets up more discussion in the weeks ahead to “explore” measures to bar import of Russian oil above a certain level. Leaders also agreed on a ban on imports of Russian gold and to step up aid to countries hit with food shortages by the blockage on Ukraine grain shipments through the Black Sea.