G-7 Talks May Measure Allies’ Reaction To US Documents Leak

(AP) — The Biden administration says it’s seeing minimal damage from the disclosure of highly classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and U.S. views of its allies and partners. That assessment will get its first real test this weekend in Japan when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with counterparts from six of America’s closest foreign friends for three days of talks.

The talks between the Group of Seven foreign ministers may shed light on whether the disclosure has harmed trust between the allies or is a mere embarrassment for the U.S. Over the past decade the American government has been grappling with the fallout from leaks of highly sensitive secrets.