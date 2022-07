G20 Finance Leaders In Bali To Tackle Ukraine, Inflation

Delegate members listen as Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani delivers her speech during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Friday, July 15, 2022. Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali for meetings that begin Friday. (Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool photo via AP)

(AP) — Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali seeking strategies to counter the repercussions from the war in Ukraine, inflation and other global crises. Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati began the two-day meeting Friday by urging the finance ministers, central bank chiefs and other leaders to find ways to “build bridges, not walls.” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen mapped out ways to fight food insecurity as millions go hungry. The meetings in Bali follow a gathering of foreign ministers earlier this month that failed to find common ground over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impacts.