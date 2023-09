U.S. President Joe Biden, left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold hands as they attend the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Evelyn Hockstein, Pool)

President Biden is wrapping up meetings at the G20 Summit in India. In a closing statement issued Saturday, world leaders called for a “just and durable peace in Ukraine.”

However, they stopped short of condemning Russia for its invasion and urged nations to respect each other’s borders. The G20 declaration also called on Russia to reinstate the Black Sea Grain Initiative which allowed Ukraine to export grain to help global food supplies.