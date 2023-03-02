G20 Talks End In India Without Consensus On Ukraine War

(AP) — A meeting of top diplomats of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations ended Thursday in New Delhi without a consensus on the Ukraine war, India’s foreign minister says. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Thursday there were “divergences” on the issue of war in Ukraine “which we could not reconcile as various parties held differing views.” Host India had appealed for all members of the fractured Group of 20 to reach consensus on issues of deep concern to poorer countries even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine cannot be resolved. Others, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, chose to highlight their positive roles in addressing world crises, but the divide was palpable. And Modi declared that multilateralism is in “crisis.”