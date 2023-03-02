WORLD

G20 Talks End In India Without Consensus On Ukraine War

Fred CruzBy 5 views
0
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, attends the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — A meeting of top diplomats of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations ended Thursday in New Delhi without a consensus on the Ukraine war, India’s foreign minister says. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Thursday there were “divergences” on the issue of war in Ukraine “which we could not reconcile as various parties held differing views.” Host India had appealed for all members of the fractured Group of 20 to reach consensus on issues of deep concern to poorer countries even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine cannot be resolved. Others, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, chose to highlight their positive roles in addressing world crises, but the divide was palpable. And Modi declared that multilateralism is in “crisis.”

 

Fred Cruz

HS Student Fatally Stabbed

Previous article

Russia Claims Ukraine Crossborder Sabotage Raid; Kyiv Denies

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD