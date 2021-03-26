GA Gov. Kemp Signs New Voting Laws

New voting laws are on the books in Georgia, but not without protest. Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed the controversial measure to tighten voting requirements in a closed-door ceremony Thursday.
Georgia state troopers then arrested a state lawmaker when she knocked on the statehouse door as Kemp signed the restrictive bill. It requires a driver’s license number or some other ID for those who want to vote absentee.
The changes moved through the Republican-controlled legislature after President Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992.