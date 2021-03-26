GA Gov. Kemp Signs New Voting Laws

Rep. Park Cannon (D-Atlanta) is placed in handcuffs by Georgia State Troopers after being asked to stop knocking on a door that lead to Gov. Brian Kemp's office while Gov. Kemp was signing SB 202 behind closed doors at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Rep. Park Cannon (D-Atlanta) is placed in handcuffs by Georgia State Troopers after being asked to stop knocking on a door that lead to Gov. Brian Kemp's office while Gov. Kemp was signing SB 202 behind closed doors at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

New voting laws are on the books in Georgia, but not without protest. Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed the controversial measure to tighten voting requirements in a closed-door ceremony Thursday.

Georgia state troopers then arrested a state lawmaker when she knocked on the statehouse door as Kemp signed the restrictive bill. It requires a driver’s license number or some other ID for those who want to vote absentee.

The changes moved through the Republican-controlled legislature after President Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992.