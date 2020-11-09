GA Senators Call On Secretary Of State To Resign

Both of Georgia’s Republican senators want the Republican secretary of state to resign from his job. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler issued a statement Monday calling on Brad Raffensperger to step down as they claim elections in Georgia this year have been filled with failures. They accuse Raffensperger of mismanagement while adding there’s been no transparency.

The call from Perdue and Loeffler comes as the presidential race between President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump is separated by about ten-thousand votes. Both Perdue and Loeffler are heading to runoff elections as the battle for control of the Senate is up for grabs.