Gaetz Appointment Challenged

The confirmation process of President-elect Trump’s pick for Attorney General might be rough. Senator John Cornyn of Texas says he wants to review the House Ethics Committee’s investigation of Matt Gaetz.

The Florida Congressman resigned days before ethics investigation report was expected. When Gates stepped down on Wednesday, it ended their jurisdiction, and blocked the release of the report. He has long denied child sex allegations, but some Senators say they still want to see the report. A federal investigation ended without criminal charges.