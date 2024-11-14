NATIONAL

Gaetz Resigns From Congress After Being Nominated For Attorney General

jsalinasBy
FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

President-elect Donald Trump is nominating Florida Republican Matt Gaetz for U.S. Attorney General. Wednesday’s news was followed closely by word that Gaetz was resigning from Congress.

The resignation means the House Ethics Committee investigating Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use will no longer have the ability to continue its probe, which was reportedly in its final stages.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised his pick, calling Gaetz a “deeply gifted and a tenacious attorney.” Meanwhile, Gaetz took to X to say it will be an honor to serve as Attorney General.

