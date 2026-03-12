Two new polls say Americans are rationing medicine and postponing retirement so they can afford healthcare. About one-third of the adults who responded to a new Gallup poll said they had to make compromises to afford healthcare in the past year. Those compromises include rationing medicine and skipping some medications altogether.

In a second Gallup poll released today, about one-in-ten adults say they put off retiring because of healthcare costs, while others said they had to put off buying a home or having a child.