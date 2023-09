Health officials are reporting the death of a Galveston County man who had recently eaten raw oysters.

The Galveston County Health District says the man was infected with a bacterium that lives in coastal waters. People can come down with an infection by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters.

The health department says the man was in his 30s or early 40s and had an underlying health condition that made him vulnerable to the infection. His name hasn’t been released.