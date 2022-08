A woman driving a golf cart crosses 33rd Street at Avenue R in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Galveston, Texas, where balloons, flowers and stuffed animals have been left in memory of the victims of a fatal crash involving a golf cart and two automobiles. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

A woman driving a golf cart crosses 33rd Street at Avenue R in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Galveston, Texas, where balloons, flowers and stuffed animals have been left in memory of the victims of a fatal crash involving a golf cart and two automobiles. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

The Galveston City Council may make changes today to its golf cart ordinance after four people riding in one were killed in a crash.

Councilwoman Marie Robb tells ABC13 the city should ban golf carts from the Seawall and from driving at night. The victims weren’t on the Seawall when the crash happened but Robb thinks they were there prior.

Police have arrested Miguel Espinoza in connection with the deaths saying he was driving drunk and plowed into the cart.