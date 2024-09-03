Galveston, San Antonio Have Flooding From Rain

Galveston officials say there was street flooding yesterday due to a record rainfall. The National Weather Service says the city received five-point-53 inches of rainfall as of 1:40 p.m. on Labor Day. Galveston’s previous rainfall record for September 2nd was four-point-64 inches, set in 1941. Rain is also causing flooding of streets and highways in San Antonio today.

The water was up to the doors of some restaurants in Alamo Heights. Commuters heading back to work after the holiday were stuck in traffic throughout the morning.