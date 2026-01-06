Galveston Police have busted up what they’re calling “unregulated gambling operations” with raids at several businesses. Search warrants were executed at five commercial businesses earlier Tuesday, involving law enforcement officers from several agencies.

Police say they have seized a significant number of “eight-liner” slot machines along with cash and bookkeeping records from the businesses.

Galveston PD says there have been several arrests on charges that include engaging in organized crime and possession of gambling devices or equipment. GPD says the busts come after a months-long investigation into the illegal gambling operations.