Gang With Past Abductions Blamed For Kidnapping Missionaries

Christian Aid Ministries located on Ohio 39 in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

(AP) — A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings has been accused by police of abducting 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. Five children were believed to be among those kidnapped. Haitian police said Sunday that the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group in Ganthier, a commune that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince. The gang’s name roughly translates to 400 “inexperienced men.” It controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area that includes Ganthier, where authorities say gang members carry out kidnappings and carjackings and extort business owners. Haiti is once again struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had diminished in recent months.

 

