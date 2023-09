Attorney General Merrick Garland is sworn in at the start of a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Attorney General Merrick Garland says he did not interfere with the Hunter Biden tax investigation. He testified before the House Judiciary Committee today.

House Republicans have accused the Justice Department of slow-walking the investigation into the president’s son.

Garland repeatedly told lawmakers special counsel David Weiss, who is leading the investigation, has full authority to pursue charges in jurisdictions across the country.