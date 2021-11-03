Garza, Molina Headed To Edinburg Mayoral Runoff

There will be a runoff in the race for mayor in Edinburg. Election night ended with former city manager Ramiro Garza ahead, but by just 17 votes over Mayor Richard Molina.

Garza finished with about 43.5 percent of the vote to Molina’s 43 percent, and the two will campaign for about another month before the runoff election. The third candidate in the race, former city council member Gilbert Enriquez, finished far behind, taking 13 percent of the vote.

Also in Edinburg, voters overwhelmingly said ‘yes’ to a city charter amendment allowing for a city council vote to suspend a felony-indicted elected official. The measure passed with 78 percent support.