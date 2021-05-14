Gas Crunch From Cyberattack Intensifies In Nation’s Capital

A gas pump at a gas station in Silver Spring, Md., is out of service, notifying customers they are out of fuel, late Thursday, May 13, 2021. Motorists found gas pumps shrouded in plastic bags at tapped-out service stations across more than a dozen U.S. states Thursday while the operator of the nation's largest gasoline pipeline reported making "substantial progress" in resolving the computer hack-induced shutdown responsible for the empty tanks. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP)-Gas shortages at the pumps are spreading from the South to the Mid-Atlantic states, where Virginia and the District of Columbia have become some of the hardest-hit areas following a cyberattack that led to the shutdown of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline.

The tracking service GasBuddy.com on Friday showed that 88% of gas stations were out of fuel in Washington, D.C., about half were out in Virginia, and 42% of Maryland stations were dry.

A gas station owner in Virginia descried the situation there as “a frenzy” fueled by panic buying. A cyberattack struck Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline on May 7.