An elderly couple is recovering in a Dallas hospital after a gas explosion flattened their Waxahachie home early Friday morning.

Police say 74-year-old Danny Holveck and 72-year-old Debbie Holveck both suffered severe burns when their home on Ike Road exploded around 2 a.m.

The Ellis County Fire Marshal says it was a propane gas explosion, but they’re still trying to figure out what set it off. The Holvecks are in stable condition.