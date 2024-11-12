Gas Leak Repaired, I-2 In Pharr Back Open

A major gas leak caused a major mess at the busiest interchange in the Valley Tuesday afternoon. Vehicles began backing up in all directions on I-2 and I-69C a little after 1 p.m., and for about three hours traffic barely budged.

A crew working on the big interchange reconstruction project had struck and ruptured a 12-inch natural gas line near the eastbound I-2 frontage road and Sugar Road.

Officials had to completely shut down the interstate between Jackson Road and Cage Boulevard, including the flyovers and frontage roads. Gas company workers eventually stopped the leak and repaired the line, and traffic began moving again at around 4 p.m.