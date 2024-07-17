Gas Line Explosion Damages Homes, Shuts Down Streets

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a gas explosion in Floresville that damaged three structures yesterday. City officials say a fiber optic company hit a gas main leading to the explosion.

The blast happened around 2 p.m. near H Street and 9th Street in the community that is southeast of San Antonio. One home caught fire after the explosion. There were no injuries reported. Several streets in the city are shut down today as crews from CenterPoint work with local crews to assess what needs to be done.