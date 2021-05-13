Gas Lines To Get Worse As Pipeline Restarts

A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Those long lines for gas are about to get worse before they get better. A pipeline that runs from Texas to New York is finally back online after a crippling cyberattack, but it will take a couple of days for the delivery supply chain to return to normal.

Experts say that means gas shortages from panic buying could still be a problem this week and may spike again due to demand. Meantime, the Biden administration is temporarily waiving shipping requirements to help ease fuel shortages in more than a dozen states and Washington, DC.

The waiver approved late yesterday will allow foreign companies to transport gasoline and diesel fuel while the Colonial Pipeline gets back to full operation.