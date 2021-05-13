NATIONAL

Gas Lines To Get Worse As Pipeline Restarts

By 54 views
0
A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Those long lines for gas are about to get worse before they get better. A pipeline that runs from Texas to New York is finally back online after a crippling cyberattack, but it will take a couple of days for the delivery supply chain to return to normal.

Experts say that means gas shortages from panic buying could still be a problem this week and may spike again due to demand. Meantime, the Biden administration is temporarily waiving shipping requirements to help ease fuel shortages in more than a dozen states and Washington, DC.

The waiver approved late yesterday will allow foreign companies to transport gasoline and diesel fuel while the Colonial Pipeline gets back to full operation.

Cruz, Other GOP Senators Criticize Biden For Border Crisis

Previous article

Liz Cheney Says She’ll Continue To Fight After Losing Leadership Post

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL