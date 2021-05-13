Gas Lines To Get Worse As Pipeline Restarts

Those long lines for gas are about to get worse before they get better. A pipeline that runs from Texas to New York is finally back online after a crippling cyberattack, but it will take a couple of days for the delivery supply chain to return to normal.
Experts say that means gas shortages from panic buying could still be a problem this week and may spike again due to demand. Meantime, the Biden administration is temporarily waiving shipping requirements to help ease fuel shortages in more than a dozen states and Washington, DC.
The waiver approved late yesterday will allow foreign companies to transport gasoline and diesel fuel while the Colonial Pipeline gets back to full operation.